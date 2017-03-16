Mark Hurd – Understand the Core Concepts Now!

US, Scottsdale (16-March-2017) Oracle is one from the giants of ERP software program industry with more than 6 million customers all over the world, though all of them are not ERP users, but still Oracle holds a leading place in the industry. Oracle has taken over JD Edwards and PeopleSoft at different stages of its growth path which has improved the versatility from the company in terms of providing solutions to the organizations.After acquiring JD Edwards and PeopleSoft it released advanced and enhanced variations with a focus of providing complete ERP solutions.

Oracle E-business suite is really a set of applications developed with in-depth functionality of different departments from the organization, these applications can interact with each other to form a strong and robust platform with latest facilities. Other solutions provided by Oracle in lines with ERP solutions are JD Edwards world and Oracle fusion applications. Oracle fusion applications are independently working applications targeting a particular element of organizations like CRM, SCM, etc which may be even integrated together to offer compact and complete solution to the user. Oracle ERP solutions are often criticized for their un-integrated application architecture with different applications tied together to offer one single solution. JD Edwards and PeopleSoft now have many applications attached to the main software program, developed at Oracle after their acquisition, to make the product suitable for the requirements from the organization and serve the purpose of a full fledged ERP solution. Oracle E business suite is also an integration of such specialized applications knitted together to form a large application.

The expertise and undoubtedly best database at the backend of these applications serves well to overcome the deficits of such integration and provides reliability and speed to storage and retrieval activities performed by these applications. Interaction with legacy systems and other popular systems is another feature of Oracle ERP which makes it easy to adopt and use.

After taking over Sun Microsystems, Oracle ERP software program has also received a shot in the arm to boost up quality and reliability of its solutions. The SOA architecture in its true sense is the basic feature of this solution. Integration and communication amongst different applications and with legacy systems offer flexibility and easier implementation and operation.

The applications have in-depth functionality to suit and serve organizations of different size and industry with industry specific solutions. Most reliable data storage system makes the circle complete and serves in the best possible way. Disintegrated architecture of Oracle ERP is best suited for Oracle on demand model and Oracle ERP appears to be most suitable solution for midsized and small businesses in terms of investment and facilities.